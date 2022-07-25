87 out of the agenda 111 projects under construction — Ken Ofori-Atta

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has given an update on government's agenda 111 hospital projects.

He said 87 out of the 111 projects have been awarded to contractors who have already begun work on them.

Presenting the mid-year Budget in the Parliament House in Accra, today, Monday, July 25, Mr. Ofori Atta revealed that some of these projects are scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

“Mr. Speaker, I am pleased to report that work has commenced and is at various stages of construction 87 out of the 111 sites earmarked for the Agenda 111 project.

“With the majority of the contractors at various sites, we are well on course to bridge the health inequality gap and strengthen the health system nationwide,” he noted.

He added, “Furthermore, the following health infrastructure projects are expected to be completed by the end year 2022.

“These are: the construction of one district hospital and five Polyclinics in Western Region (Akontombra, Nsuaem, Elubo, Wassa Dunkwa, Bogoso and Mpohor); expansion and equipping of four selected facilities projects in Aburi (Kom), Tetteh Quashie, Kibi and Atibie); and equipping of Upper East (Bolgatanga) Regional Hospital, Phase II,” the Minister stressed.

President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, launched the Agenda 111 project as a lesson learnt from the COVID pandemic.

The project will include the design, procurement, construction, equipping, and commissioning of 101 district hospitals, 6 regional hospitals in newly created regions, 1 regional hospital in the Western Region, 2 psychiatric hospitals in Kumasi and Tamale, and a redeveloped Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

The project's goal is to ensure that all Ghanaians have access to high-quality healthcare services, as well as to improve healthcare infrastructure and financial accessibility in collaboration with the National Health Insurance Scheme.