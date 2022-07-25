Ken Ofori-Atta came to Parliament with nothing; Ghana in deep sh*t excuse my language – Ato Forson

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has indicated that the Mid-Year Budget Statement presented by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta was empty.

Speaking to the media in Parliament after the Finance Minister finished his presentation, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam said it has become clear that the President Akufo-Addo government is lost.

In his view, Ken Ofori-Atta only visited Parliament to do propaganda instead of telling Ghanaians and the august house the true state of the country’s economy.

“Things fall apart. The Minister appeared before us and said nothing. He came to tell us that he missed all the targets he set for the country. All of them.

“The Minister has missed an opportunity to tell us the true state of the economy. He only came to do propaganda,” Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson said.

According to him, Ghana is in serious trouble as long as the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) remains in power.

He stressed that things have fallen apart and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is the only hope to save the country.

“This government is practicing what I call one problem one loan.

“…Ghana is in deep shit; excuse my language. Things have fallen apart,” the Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament told the media.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has given the assurance that things will become better before President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ends his second term in office.