'I did say we won't go to IMF but unprecedented global developments disrupted our efforts' - Ken Ofori Atta

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has explained government's repeated resistance to an IMF bailout was not mere rhetoric.

He stated that they had a well-planned policy, including the Ghana Cares Obaatanpa program and others aimed at improving the economy.

However, in his mid-year budget presentation today, Monday, July 25 at Parliament House in Accra, he stated that government had to change course to tackle the current crisis.

“Yes, I know this government assured the nation of a Ghana beyond Aid and our plans and programmes for economic transformation have been designed to achieve just that, and indeed, I did say that Ghana would not embark on an IMF programme.

“We did not just say it. We also took measures towards the attainment of that objective including the passage of the Fiscal Responsibility Act and instituting a number of irreversibility measures, and also launching the Ghana CARES “Obaatan Pa” programme for economic revitalisation and transformation,” he noted.

He however explained, “Unfortunately, unprecedented global developments over the past two years, especially in these last six months, have really and truly disrupted our efforts. Governments across the world have had to change course to tackle the current crisis."

The Finance Minister further compared Ghana's situation to other economies around the world.

He notes “Governments that less than a year ago were busily talking about energy transition and green and cleaner fuels have gone back to firing their coal plants.

“Governments that are known for low taxes are now raising taxes to tackle growing deficits. These are not ordinary times; not for Ghana, not for Africa, and certainly not for the whole world.”

Prior to Ghana's return to the IMF for an economic bailout, the Minister and other government officials were unwilling to embark on such an initiative, claiming they had the men to turn things around.

According to the Minister, their plans were thwarted by the Russia-Ukraine war and the COVID-19 pandemic.