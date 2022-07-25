Government’s decision to go to IMF is a short-term measure – Finance Minister

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has revealed that the government is not focusing on a long-term intervention from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Monday, July 25, while presenting the 2022 Mid-Year Budget Review Statement, the Minister stressed that it is only looking for a short-term measure from the fund to support the country’s balance of payment.

“As a nation, we have gone through many difficulties including the recent COVID-19 pandemic that devastated many nations, yet we survived. That is a testament to our resilience.

“Mr. Speaker, our decision to go to the IMF again, despite what we had determined earlier, is a short-term measure for balance of payment support. In the longer-term what we really need is a major structural shift in our economy,” Ken Ofori-Atta emphasised.

Due to the bad state of the Ghanaian economy, President Akufo-Addo called on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to intervene and provide support.

Already, a team from the Fund has visited Ghana to gather data as engagements with government officials agree on a programme to save Ghana’s economy.

According to Ken Ofori-Atta, although Ghana’s economy is in difficult times, the government is confident about turning things around so that the hardships facing the citizenry will be mitigated.

“We concede that times are hard and things are not what we desired. But we believe in the overcoming spirit of the Ghanaian people, a spirit that does not cower in the face of challenges. It is this spirit that inspires us as a Government to provide the leadership that is required,” the Finance Minister noted.