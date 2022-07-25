Nungua youth stops Nungua Mantse's Odwira festival, calls it alien

The youth of Nungua Amanfa, led by the Council of Elders and the Family Head of the Nungua Amanfa (Omanfna) gate on Friday 21st July, 2022 brought Nungua to a standstill when they stopped the Nungua Mantse King Odaifio Welentsi III from riding in a palanquin through the principal streets of Nungua Old Town to climax the celebration of the Odwira festival.

The elders and the youth who throng the streets wielding stones and sticks faced off with the youth and Asafoiatsemei from the Sanshie gate of Nungua who wielded sophisticated guns, machetes, stones and petrol bombs according to eyewitnesses.

The fuming youth explained to reporters present that, the Odwira festival celebrated by the Nungua Mantse was alien to them as it is not a Gadangme culture.

The people also accused the Nungua Mantse of arrogating the title “Shitse”, a title which is the sole prerogative of the Gborbu Wulomo Shitse on himself.

According to them, to the provocation of the Amanfa people, the Nungua Mantse has boldly inscribed the title “Shitse” on banners to publicize an Odwira festival which was instituted some three years ago.

One of them told reporters that what has been there and known was the celebration of “Ohenease” which was done at dawn by just three people and not Odwira.

They said again on the obituary poster of a funeral to be held in the town, the Nungua Mantse instigated the bereaved family who are even strangers to use the title “Shitse and Founder of the Greater Accra Region” as his title on the poster. To add insults to injuries, King Odaifio Welentsi has registered one of his recently bought vehicles “Shitse”, just to inflame passions.

The people are said to have petitioned the security agencies to foil what they envisaged could lead into a violent situation but that was not granted by the Police.

The youth and warlords of the Omanfna consequently faced off with the Sanshie gate in t what could be described as a fierce clash. In the end, the Omanfna people stopped the Nungua Mantse from a procession through the principal streets of the town which resulted in some casualties.

In the mist of the confusion Nungua Mankralo Shuonotalo -Nii Bortey Kofi Frankwa II led the Regional Ghana Police commander and a team from the IGP to calm the youth of Nungua during the clash between the Omanfra youth and the Nungua Mantse over his Odwira Festival. Calm has been restored since.

Nii Bortey who is seen as the icon of peace in the area further urged the youth not to be used of objects to foment chaos and anarchy. According to him, Gadangme people will always stand for tolerance, peace and development.

The Nungua Mantse King Odaifio Welentsi instituted what he called “Ohenease” festival in 2015. The festival which he usually did after the main Kplejo festival later had its name changed to Odwira. The name Odwira which the Omanfna people said is alien to them is what sparked the confusion. As a compromise, the Gborbu Wulomo Shitse agreed on the procession with the condition that the forecourt of the Gborbu Temple should be avoided as the place is too holy to be desecrated.

This was however not agreed to as the Nungua Mantse was bent on using the route of his choice at all cost. As the Chief and his entourage got closer to the temple he was met with a fierce resistance that forced him to get down from the palanquin he was riding in and escaped.

Both local and internationally recognized historians, including MJ Fields have affirmed that Konor Borketey Laweh founded Nungua. Astute historians have recorded that Konor Borketey Laweh led the Gadangme people, particularly, the Ga Wor (Nungua) to present day Ghana and founded seven vassal states of which Nungua is one. They have indicated that it was Konor Borketey Laweh who gave lands to all the other Gadangme towns that later arrived.