87 cases reported, 37 persons prosecuted and 32 convicted for human trafficking, child labour offences — Gender Ministry

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has said about 87 cases from 2017 to 2022 have been reported and investigated.

It added that out of the number 32 cases involving 37 persons were prosecuted.

According to the ministry, 13 convictions were made in relation to human trafficking activities, 9 for child labour and 10 for other related offences.

It added that 14 individuals were charged and convicted for child labour exploitation whiles 13 individual defendant were charged with human trafficking offences and jailed between 5 and 7 seven years.

Chief Director of the Ministry Dr. Afisa Zakariah disclosed this at a 4-day advance training capacity building workshop for Law Enforcement Officers and Agencies.

She noted that data indicates a significant improvement in view that in 2017, the ministry recorded 4 convictions of human trafficking related offences.

She mentioned that positive outcome was as a result of efforts by law enforcement officers and agencies for the operationalization of the human trafficking fund.

She said in terms of victim protection, government increased the human trafficking fund from Ghc500,000 to Ghc1,000,000 in 2019, and continues to budget for it.

The ministry, she said had established two shelters purposely for rescued victims for rehabilitation and re-integration process.

The adult shelters, since establishment in 2019 have rescued 153 trafficked victims, rehabilitated and re-integrated into society, whilst about 70 child victims have been rescued, rehabilitated and re-integrated into their societies.

She noted that the ministry is working tirelessly in collaboration with law enforcers to combat human trafficking and irregular migration.

Dr. Afisa Zakariah said the training is to equip law enforcement officers to handle detection, prosecution, and victim protection and collaborate with each other to prevent the menace.

According to her, it is to advance the gains made in the last five years in investigating and prosecuting human trafficking offenders.

She said the main objective and purpose of the advanced level training and capacity building workshop is to enable law enforcement officers have a deeper knowledge and become trainer of trainers.

"Globally Human Trafficking is the second largest trade and it is an organized crime. The use of technology has become a necessary tool as both an enabler and an enforcer and we must work together through information sharing to reduce the incidence of human trafficking."

The project is funded by the European Union and implemented by Expertise France.

Since 2021, the Ministry has trained 375 officers under the Expertise France and the Ministry through the Human trafficking secretariat has also further trained 127 officers to enhance their capacities and that the ministry is working tirelessly to support officers in the fight against human trafficking.