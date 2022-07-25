Gov’t will turn around economy in the next two and half years – Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has given the assurance that things will become better before President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ends his second term in office.

The economic situation of the country has worsened in the last six months with the citizenry facing a lot of hardships.

Recently, when a team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) finalised their fact-finding mission in the country, it was concluded that Ghana is facing a challenging economic and social situation amid an increasingly difficult global environment.

In Parliament to deliver the 2022 Mid-year fiscal policy budget review on Monday, July 25, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta stressed that government has what it takes to turn things around.

He told Parliament that in the next two-and-a-half years, President Akufo-Addo's government will resolve the economic challenges facing the country.

“Mr. Speaker, just as we did in 2017 and 2020, government is resolved to continue to provide the necessary leadership to turn the economy around.

“Let me assure you that on behalf of the President that we will do it again in the next two and a half years.

“We will continue with great cautiousness, thoughtfulness, creativity, and grit,” Ken Ofori-Atta told Parliament.

The Finance Minister continued, “The fiscal and debt situation has severely worsened following the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Amid the current poor state of the country’s economy, the fiscal and debt situation of Ghana has worsened.

Government continues to insist that the state of the economy is due to the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic and the blowback of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.