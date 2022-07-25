GA/R: Unemployed nurses picket Parliament over delays in postings since 2019

Some Assistant Preventive and Nurses Assistants yet to be posted since 2019 have picketed at Parliament to demand their immediate postings.

According to them, they are rotting away being at home after their training.

The nurses picketed Parliament today Monday, July 25, 2022, demanding that Parliament Select Committee seek answers from the Ministry of Health on the delays in having them posted.

The unemployed nurses carried placards with the inscriptions such as “How can our posting slot be sold to our juniors”? “MoH has rendered us useless”, among others.

The unemployed nurses had earlier presented a petition to the Speaker of Parliament and the Ranking Member on the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, who is also the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Juaboso Constituency in the Western North Region.

Victor Kofi Dzikunu, a leader of the group expressed concerns about why their juniors have been posted over them.

“How can we be told we have been cleared for postings only to have 'our juniors posted instead?” he quizzed.

