Mid-year budget review: It's hard to see Ghanaians go through these difficulties — Ken Ofori-Atta concedes hardship

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

25.07.2022 LISTEN

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta has admitted the hardship in the country.

He said the situation is even hard to an extent that it is not suitable to be spoken about.

The Minister made this admission in his presentation of the Mid-year budget review for the first half of the year, 2022 in Parliament today, Monday, July 25, monitored by Modernghana News.

“It is hard to see people go through these difficulties,” he bemoans.

The Finance Minister claimed that the economy was on its way to recovery even after the covid-19 pandemic when the Russia-Ukraine war in February struck it down harder.

“Whiles our prospects for 2022 were encouraging, our plans like that of other nations are not same. Russia invaded Ukraine in February and has had adverse effects on the economies of many countries,” he stated.

Moreover, the Finance Minister assured that the “Ghana beyond Aid” policy can still be achieved as government has initiated policies and working towards achieving that goal.

“We assured the nation of a Ghana Beyond Aid and our plans have been designed to achieve that,” he stated.

He added, “These are not ordinary times for Ghana, Africa and the world as a whole.”

The Finance Minister explains government's U-turn to the IMF saying, “I did say we would not go to the IMF but unfortunately, unprecedented global crisis has changed our plans as is with other nations.”

Mr. Ofori-Atta then called for a collective effort in battling the current economic woes “We can transform the economy when we all come together and put on our minds to do it.”