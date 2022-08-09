Ghana's development is possible if leaders with integrity are allowed to run affairs — Prophet Kwarteng

09.08.2022 LISTEN

The founder and leader of the Christ Power Miracle Mission in Accra Dome in the Greater Accra Region, Very Rev. Prophet Anthony Kwarteng has said the nation stands the chance to free itself from the economic crisis.

He noted that it is only possible when experienced, knowledgeable and leaders of integrity are given the mandate to rule.

The Prophet who is popularly known as 'Abayifuosuro' dropped the hint in a telephone interview with the ModernGhana News correspondent King Amoah regarding the special national day intercessory program held on Friday July 29 at Dome.

The program was under the theme: "Save Ghana this day O Lord, in the Abundance of Resources" quoting from the Books of Eph 1-7, Judges 10-15 and 2 Kings 13 verse 5.

The program, according to the man of God is aimed at committing Ghana into the hands of God through intercessory prayers to produce Godfearing and credible leaders to steer the country's affairs.

According to him, some political parties in the country have been invited to join in the intercessory crusade for God's guidance to free the country from its current predicament.

Prophet Kwarteng observed that the challenges confronting the country cannot be linked to evil forces nor blamed it on Ghanaians.

He blames it squarely on leadership crisis.

"We lack the right and knowledgeable leaders to manage the country's resources," the Prophet pointed out.

Rev. Anthony Kwarteng alleged that mismanagement has plunged the country into total abys and it needs national intercessory prayers to deliver itself from the power of the darkness.

Ghana, he said has been blessed with almost all the natural resources, yet many are living in abject poverty.

Rev Kwarteng noted that instead of applying their skills and knowledge acquired from great universities to help develop the country, political leaders use their position to engage in all manner of corruption.

The man of God said it is against this background that he held the national intercessory prayers for God's mercy on the country.