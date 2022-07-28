Boyfriend kills girlfriend, kills himself over Ghc115,000

The township of Sefwi Bosomoiso in the Western Northern Region was thrown into a state of mourning on Sunday, July 17, 2022, when a 32-year-old man in the town, Ernest Kofi Yeboah allegedly killed his 22-year-old girlfriend.

He also committed suicide by poisoning himself.

A resident told our correspondent that both deceased, Ernest Kofi Yeboah and Akua Mavis were known lovers in the town.

Somewhere June this year, Afua Mavis was alleged to have asked Yeboah to assist her with some money to enable her to start a small business.

According to reports gathered, Yeboah gave his girlfriend monies totalling Ghc115,000 to start a mobile money business.

The source indicated that Mavis afterwards fell out of love and asked for separation.

On Sunday July 17, 2022, it was gathered, Ernest Kofi Yeboah allegedly asked Mavis to accompany him to a nearby town to visit a friend which Mavis obliged.

Reports indicated that on their way back home at 7.30 pm in the evening, Yeboah out of pain allegedly lured Mavis into an abandoned building and killed her.

Our source indicated that after killing his girlfriend, Yeboah called his friend on phone to inform the crime he has committed and his decision to end his own life.

Sensing danger, he decided to commit suicide.

According to the source, Yeboah's friend after the phone call mobilised some youth but arrived at the scene only to meet the lifeless bodies of the two lovers.

At the time of filing this report, the bodies had been buried after the incident was reported to the police at Bibiani.