Minority angry over omission of Mills’ name on bust of monument; says it is offensive, unacceptable

The Minority in Parliament is demanding that certain changes are made to the monument of former President John Evans Atta Mills at the Asomdwee Park in Accra.

The refurbished resting place of the late president was officially opened over the weekend at an event held to mark the 10th anniversary of the passing of the late former President.

To the surprise of Ghanaians, the monument erected at the Asomdwee Park had the name of the sitting president but that of the deceased.

The words on the monument read, “This was unveiled by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, and assisted by Samuel Koku Anyidoho, Founder and CEO Atta Mills Institute. Sunday, July 24, 2022. To God, Almighty be the Glory.”

Furious after seeing the monument on Sunday, the Minority in Parliament has today expressed its displeasure.

Speaking to the media in Parliament, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu stressed that he and his colleagues find the omission of the name of the late Prof. John Evans Atta Mills on the bust of his monument not only unacceptable but offensive.

“Beneath the bust there is not his name. It is that “unveiled by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. That is not his name. That is not Prof. Mills’ name and we find that incredibly unacceptable and offensive,” Haruna Iddrisu told journalists.

Haruna Iddrisu warns that if not for the peaceful memory of the late president, the Minority would have marched to the Asomdwee Park to do the right thing themselves.

The Minority wants the government led by the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) to as a matter of urgency address the error.