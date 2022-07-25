Introduce new measures to give us comfort to do our businesses – GUTA to Finance Minister

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) is hoping to hear something positive from the Finance Minister today when he presents the 2022 Mid-Year Budget Review to Parliament.

The Minister will this afternoon present the delayed mid-year budget review statement to Parliament to among other things review the 2022 Budget Statement and also highlight what is to be expected for the rest of the year.

Speaking to TV3 on the New Day programme, GUTA President Dr. Joseph Obeng indicated that although Ghana is experiencing a difficult time, he expects that the Ministry of Finance will introduce new measures to cushion Ghanaians and businesses.

“Much as we are in difficulties but, much as we are talking about IMF, I am expecting that government will weigh the problems that we have as citizens and then the new measures that they want to bring to bear so that we can have the respite and also the comfort to do our businesses,” the GUTA President shared.

Dr. Joseph Obeng continued, “The inflation is having a toll on Ghanaians so any hard measure that comes to play will be the last straw that will break the back of the camel. We are also expecting that government is going to be prudent this time, and make sure that we are going to prune down our expenses.

“I am expecting that government will take bold decisions regarding the social interventions because then, we have to manage the resources that we have.”

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta will present the 2022 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament at 1pm.