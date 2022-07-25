Cleanliness is next to Godliness – Rev. Torto

"Cleanliness is next to Godliness, therefore, always maintain a clean environment as Christian, Minister of the Gospel and the Church Community," the Right Reverend Dr. Sylvanus Mensah Torto, Bishop of Accra Dioceses of the Anglican Church of Ghana has charged the church.

Rev. Dr. Torto made the admonishing during the dedication of a New Prayer Center and Garden at the Saints Peter Anglican Church in Nungua in the Greater Accra Region which serve as a legacy to honour the memory of the late Mrs. Matilda Olu Davies a dedicated member of the church.

The New Prayer Center and Garden was started by the late Matilda Olu Davies before her demise however her four children; Jemima Olu Davies, Frederica Mensah Olu Davies, Godfred Olu Davies, and Martin Olu Davies, continued the legacy project and completed it to honour their mother.

Speaking during a brief ceremony to dedicate the Prayer Center and unveiling of its plague, as captured by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) Rev. Dr. Torto charged the church to endeavour to use the Center for the purpose it has been made for.

He said the place must be made accessible for all as it would be a place of great miracles.

Rev. Torto also urged the church to make the Prayer Garden a Holy Place.

In an interview, Miss. Frederica Mensah Olu Davies, second daughter of the late Matilda Olu Davies said their mother had a dream to put up a Prayer Center at St. Peter Anglican Church at Nungua hence elated that through the Children the dream has become a reality.

"It was her dream over some time, and luckily for us, we have a Reverend Minister who would normally visit her in her old age at home and give her communion.

"And so each time he came around, he adores the old lady's garden, they will discuss it and it was like, look, let's have it at the Church premises so that at the end of the day we will have everybody coming in to pray and will see whatever happens with prayer requests.

"So two years ago she got her seed money, got her Card Gardner to come and start with this prayer center. So initially the venue was given to her and the gardener started with the greens, on and on we were on it till she passed on," she said.

She noted that the Prayer Center was the manifestation of what their mother had in mind and thanked her for the Christian religious values bestowed on them, adding that they would prove it and pass it on to their children.

"I will also appeal to Anglicans that whatever we have done, that our mother started and we have finished it should be emulated at the other Anglican Churches," Mrs. Olu Davies said.

She stated that parents, families, and individuals could also put their hands together to build such Prayer Centers to ensure that Christians improve upon their spiritual growth.

She said it was not everything that the leadership could do for the church hence individual contribution was key.

"We should be able to ensure that we develop ourselves in prayer and make sure that whatever we ask from the Lord, it will be done especially in an environment like where you see me standing now," she added.

She noted that the family would also ensure that the Calvary which was currently not in good shape would be rehabilitated.

Source: CDA Consult