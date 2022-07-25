Let’s project the gender agenda of tourism for transformation – Miss Lariba

25.07.2022 LISTEN

Let’s project the gender agenda of tourism for the total transformation of the tourism industry to attract more tourists to the country Miss Mavis Adams Lariba, 2022 Miss Tourism Ghana contestant has stated.

She, therefore, called on the government, private sector operators, and the business community to empower women through skill acquisition to serve as tourism ambassadors for change in the tourism industry.

“We need capacity building, funding, equipment and tools, support and other incentives to enhance the task of selling a national brand, whether local food, traditional dress, customs, waterfalls, parks, and gardens,” Miss Lariba stated during a discussion with the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

Miss Lariba also called on the public to vote for her through the short Code: *447*124#13 to enable her to continue to champion the tourism sector as its Ambassador, “we need transformers to champion the sector, I stand for gender agenda for the total transformation of the tourism sector”.

The 2022 Miss Tourism Ghana contestant acknowledged that; “Women play a critical role in the tourism industry, especially in the hospitality sector but are often overlooked.

“Ghana as a nation must begin to empower the gender agenda as a vital driver of the tourism sector and empower them to transform the sector to attract more tourists into the country.

“We must begin to brand specific sector ambassadors who would be equipped with resources to market the brand both locally and internationally,” Miss Lariba has stated.

Miss Lariba noted that even though some traditional authorities as part of the annual celebration of festivals usually brand a beauty pageant as “Miss……” to market to the community, sadly the project ends there at the festival grounds, as they are not empowered to carry the task ahead.

The 2022 Miss Tourism Ghana is on the theme: “Tourism, The Heart of Ghana,” which seeks to explore what actually the heart of Ghana means per tourism, culture, heritage, traditions, and many more.

Madam Delphine Brew-Hammond, Director of Events and Operations at Miss Tourism Ghana said the 2022 pageant will cover chieftaincy, entertainment, social media, culture, heritage, and many more.

“We want to explore the real heart of Ghana, our warmth, cultural heritage and beyond the traditionally known tourism destinations, we want to bring the holistic face of Ghanaian tourism environment onto the international stage,” she said.

Madam Brew-Hammond said the beauty pageant would form part of the general strategy of opening up the villages to the international world through visits and tours to calculated local areas to direct attention to specific attractions to open up Ghana to more of the diaspora community.

The grand finale of the 2022 Miss Tourism Ghana is expected to take place on September 2 at the National Theatre.

Madam Brew-Hammond reminded contestants that at the Miss Tourism Ghana pageant, “contestants don’t represent the region they hail from because we want them to learn about the other regions”.

Source: CDA Consult