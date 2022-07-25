ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We honour your humility and contributions to the nation — Seth Terkper praises Late Prof Mills

Headlines We honour your humility and contributions to the nation — Seth Terkper praises Late Prof Mills
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ghana marked the tenth anniversary of the late Prof. John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills, the then-President of the Republic of Ghana, who died on July 24.

Many Ghanaians took to their various social media handles before and after his 10th-anniversary celebration on Sunday, July 24, to eulogise the late President's good qualities.

Mr. Seth Terkper, a former Finance Minister in Mahama's administration also praised his former boss.

In a tweet cited by Modernghana News today, July 25, he stated that the late President was very committed and humble to his nation.

“Dear H.E. Prof. J E A Mills: we honour you and the contribution you made to Ghana, from the humblest of vocation to the pinnacle,” he noted.

The former Finance Minister further stated “For some of us, our development was a personal commitment to you. We say, thank you.”

Late President John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills served under the late former President Jerry John Rawlings as Vice President from 1997 till their tenure ended in January 2001.

He later became the third President of the 4th Republic of Ghana on January 7, 2009, succeeding H. E John Agyakum Kufuor until his sudden demise on July 24, 2012.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Introduce new measures to give us comfort to do our businesses – GUTA to Finance Minister
25.07.2022 | Headlines
'You've also desecrated the Bust of late Atta-Mills who believed in Christ not your sinking ritual' — Koku blasts Mills' family
25.07.2022 | Headlines
Nana Addo will be world president if making promises is the criteria; nobody ‘sweet talks’ than him – Murtala Muhammed
25.07.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Advertise Here

body-container-line