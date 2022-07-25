We honour your humility and contributions to the nation — Seth Terkper praises Late Prof Mills

Ghana marked the tenth anniversary of the late Prof. John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills, the then-President of the Republic of Ghana, who died on July 24.

Many Ghanaians took to their various social media handles before and after his 10th-anniversary celebration on Sunday, July 24, to eulogise the late President's good qualities.

Mr. Seth Terkper, a former Finance Minister in Mahama's administration also praised his former boss.

In a tweet cited by Modernghana News today, July 25, he stated that the late President was very committed and humble to his nation.

“Dear H.E. Prof. J E A Mills: we honour you and the contribution you made to Ghana, from the humblest of vocation to the pinnacle,” he noted.

The former Finance Minister further stated “For some of us, our development was a personal commitment to you. We say, thank you.”

Late President John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills served under the late former President Jerry John Rawlings as Vice President from 1997 till their tenure ended in January 2001.

He later became the third President of the 4th Republic of Ghana on January 7, 2009, succeeding H. E John Agyakum Kufuor until his sudden demise on July 24, 2012.