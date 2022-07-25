Henceforth I'm not replying anyone against the Asomdwe Park renovation — Koku Anyidoho ceasefire

The founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho says he is ceasing fire for good.

He said he will no longer fight back over the Asomdwe Park renovation.

Mr. Koku Anyidoho, who has always been replying to his accusers added in his tweet today, Monday, July 25 cited by Modernghana News, that he is now focusing on only the positive side.

“I shall NOT Comment anymore about the negative talk about Asomdwee Park: I will focus on the positive way forward. To God Almighty be the glory,” his tweet reads.

For the past few days, the grave of the late President John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills has dominated the headlines following the verbal exchanges between his family and Koku Anyidoho regarding the renovation of the grave ahead of his 10th-anniversary celebration.

Koku Anyidoho was accused of tampering with the grave of the late President at Asomdwe Park by Mr. Samuel Atta Mills, the late President's junior brother.

Mr. Mills alleged that the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) and Mr. Koku Anyidoho desecrated the tomb of the late President.

He further described the action as disrespect and a breach of tradition.