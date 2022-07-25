You should have consulted Mahama before renovating Prof. Mills’ grave — Joyce Bawa Mogtari tells Akufo-Addo

President John Dramani Mahama's Special Aide Joyce Bawa Mogtari has expressed disappointment in President Akufo-Addo for the Asomswoe Park renovation.

She claims the President could have contacted his predecessor, John Dramani Mahama before proceeding with the arrangement.

Speaking on Accra-based Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana show today, Monday, July 25, which was monitored by Modernghana News, she added that sidelining former President Mahama out of the exercise doesn't make him (Akufo-Addo) any better person than he is already.

“President Nana Aku-Addo should have reached out to John Mahama who's a man who has served in late President Mills' gov't, even as Vice President for the planning of the Asomdwee Park ceremony.

“Did yesterday's event make Nana Akufo-Addo any better than we have come to know? I doubt it,” she stated.

Ms. Bawa also expressed concern about how the 10th anniversary of the late Prof. Mills has been overshadowed by many misunderstandings.

“Prez Mills symbolized peacefulness and unity. It's unfortunate that his 10th-anniversary ceremony happened the way it did,” she said.

The planning of the 10th anniversary of the late President John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills was marred by a lot of misgivings, especially the renovation of his tomb.

Mr. Samuel Atta Mills, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem Constituency and the late President's younger brother, accused government and Koku Anyidoho of tempering their brother's tomb without their family’s permission.

Mr. Mills claimed that the action was disrespectful and a violation of their traditional beliefs.