We shall emulate Mills' leadership blueprint for the liberation, transformation of Ghana – Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has paid tribute to former President John Evans Atta Mills to mark the 10 years of his passing.

On Sunday, July 24, 2022, an event was held at the Asomdwe Park in Accra on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the death of the late president.

In a post on his social media page after the event, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa assured the Ghanaian people that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) shall emulate the leadership blueprint of the late President John Evans Atta Mills for the total liberation and transformation of the country.

“Rest in dignity and tranquility, Prof. John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills.

“We shall always emulate your leadership blueprint for the total liberation and “transformation of our nation.

“Millsism will eternally triumph,” the North Tongu parliamentarian posted on his Facebook page.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa was one of many NDC Parliamentarians and leaders who attended the 10th-anniversary event to remember the late former President.

Speaking at the event, former President John Dramani Mahama stressed that the controversy surrounding the tomb of the late President John Atta Mills is needless.

“Such a man and his memory are worthy of utmost respect and dignity, even as he rests with his maker. It is therefore a matter of deep regret to me and many others that what should have been a solemn 10th anniversary to celebrate the late former President over his life and draw useful lessons has been heralded by needless controversy about his final resting place,” John Mahama said.