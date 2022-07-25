Ken Ofori-Atta presents 2022 mid-year budget review in Parliament today

The Minister in charge of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to make a visit to the Parliament House in Accra today, July 25, 2022.

While in the house, the Minister will present the 2022 mid-year budget review to Parliament.

The Minister was initially scheduled to make the presentation a couple of weeks ago. However, due to an engagement with a team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) who had visited the country, the annual event was postponed.

With everything put in place, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to be in Parliament today to provide an update on how the government has managed the economy for the first half of the year.

Today's mid-year budget review presentation will take place at 1pm.

The Finance Minister will also highlight what is to be expected for the rest of the year.

Many are expecting that during his presentation, the Minister will also provide a brief of the outcome of the engagement with the officials from the International Monetary Fund.

Ghana has run to the IMF to negotiate a programme to cushion the country’s economy in the midst of challenging times.

Although an immediate intervention is necessary according to experts, checks have revealed that the earliest a programme can be finalised for Ghana could be in the first quarter of 2023.

The government continues to be in talks with the IMF to find the best way forward.

In the past week, government officials have assured that flagship programmes especially the Free SHS policy will not be touched.