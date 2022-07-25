'My corruption comment was out of passion; I retract and apologise to Akufo-Addo' — Martin Kpebu eats humble pie

Lawyer Martin Kpebu said on the Accra-based JoyNews' News File program on Saturday, July 23 that President Akufo-Addo is part of a "corruption syndicate" at the Jubilee House.

He noted that some alleged signature forgery in a 10 million case at the Northern Development Authority (NDA) has not been investigated.

Speaking on the recent survey on corruption, he further indicated that the posture of the President in fighting corruption shows he condones corruption.

He added that President Akufo-Addo's performance in the fight had been abysmal.

“I think so far the President, probably, hasn’t heard; maybe, we need to repeat it more forcefully for him to hear that he is part of the criminal syndicates at the Jubilee House – the President is certainly part. All these corruptions cannot happen without the President’s involvement,” he stated.

This comment has since attracted a barrage of attacks and vitriolic, especially from Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Information Minister, who described the comment as unprofessional, baseless and non-factual.

To calm matters, the legal practitioner, in a letter issued on Sunday, July 24 and cited by Modernghana News, retracted and apologised for making such comments linked to President Akufo-Addo.

He explained that his comments were out of emotion considering the high levels of corruption in the country.

“In the heat of the discussion, I passionately expressed my disgust at the inaction of the presidency in dealing with certain matters bothering on corruption.

“I do, hereby, retract and apologise for the expression purporting to connect the President of the Republic to crime,” a portion of the letter reads.

Read his full letter below;

Retraction

Yesterday, I was a guest on Newsfile where issues including the nation-wrecking canker of corruption were discussed.

This was on the back of yet another frightening survey by the collaboration of two state institutions – CHRAJ and GSS revealing the endemic level of actual corruption in Ghana today.

In the heat of the discussion, I passionately expressed my disgust at the inaction of the presidency in dealing with certain matters bothering on corruption.

I do, hereby, retract and apologise for the expression purporting to connect the President of the Republic to crime.

Signed, Martin Kpebu.