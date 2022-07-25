C/R: Reconstruction, upgrade of Winneba bypass to commence in August — Effutu MCE

Municipal Chief Executive for Effutu, Alhaji Zubairu Kassim met with a team led by the Central Regional Highways Director, Mr. Mark Okyere at Ghana Highways Authority (GHA), Winneba last week.

The meeting was to discuss the upgrading and reconstruction of the Winneba bypass road and other joint roads linking it to the main Winneba Highway.

The project scheduled to commence in the second week of August this year and be completed in January 2024, will help ease traffic situations in and out of Winneba township.

The Managing Director of KROS Project Limited, Mr Kofi Sereboe who is also the contractor for the project, assured the MCE of his commitment to complete this project on time to serve the intended purpose.

The MCE, Alhaji Zubairu Kassim assured he will continue to monitor and provide assistance to the contractor when necessary to ensure work goes on as expected.