Greater Accra Region leads Monkeypox cases in Ghana

The Greater Accra Region is leading the country’s Monkeypox cases by more than 50 percent.

Ghana’s current case load stands at 34, with cases recorded in 6 Regions.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), cases have been identified in Bono East, Eastern, and Upper West, Ashanti and Greater Accra.

Ghana’s last confirmed case was on Friday, 15 July 2022.

The ages of cases recorded so far in the country are from nine months to 45 years.

The highest number of cases has been recorded among men.

No deaths have so far been recorded.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, 24 July 2022, the Director General of the GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye noted that District Rapid Response Teams and Case Management Teams have undertaken orientation on Monkeypox Outbreak Response Measures.

He further noted that the dissemination of WHO Preliminary Guidelines on Case Management are in progress.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), on Saturday, 23 July 2022, declared the Monkeypox outbreak, a global Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

This is the highest alert that can be issued by the WHO.

It follows a worldwide surge in cases.

