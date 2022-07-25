E/R: Lower Manya Krobo MP slams ECG for fixing prepaid meter in his house without prior notice

Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, MP for Lower Manya Krobo

Member of Parliament (MP) for Lower Manya Krobo, Honourable Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi has slammed personnel of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for disrespecting his office.

He said the personnel fixed a prepaid meter in his house without informing him.

Personnel of the Company on Saturday afternoon fixed the meter in the area as part of the ongoing prepaid metering system in the entire Krobo.

He argued that, though he would not have resisted the exercise, notifying him of their coming would have show respect and fostered trust between residents and the company.

He also described as unlawful the presence of the military in the Krobo area following Parliament's directive for their withdrawal a month ago.

The lawmaker is however urging management of the ECG to ensure their activities does not bring hatred and confusion between the personnel and residents.

Installation of prepaid meters in the Krobo area under military protection has attracted several condemnation as many are of the view is it a ploy to intimidate the people in the area.