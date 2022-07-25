Be established in the Lord before you seek his blessings — Christians told

Many Christians have peculiar reasons why they joined the church, aside from the main motive of following the steps of their maker.

The reasons, in many cases, are the physical wealth they intend to acquire and how the church will escort them to funerals and wedding ceremonies, among other reasons.

In most cases, they turn their back on the church after realizing their expectations haven't been met, especially when they encounter problems in life.

But, Reverend Patrick Biney, an associate overseer of the Crystal Grace Chapel International based in Sarpeiman, Accra, has advised them to be steadfast in God.

Christians were told to be established in the Lord before they sought his blessings.

Delivering a sermon titled "Establishment and the Blessing" on Sunday, July 24, the seasoned preacher revealed to the congregants that the Almighty God only rewards true servants, not long services.

He claims that if they prioritize his teachings and build their lives around the will of their maker, their problems will be solved.

He preached, "When you are established in Him, He will give you the strength to fight challenges and be able to resist temptations. The one who created the devil cannot be destroyed by the devil. Having faith in the Lord will give you power over the devil, but lacking in his teachings will only make you a loser."

He adds, "God will send you his prophet to bring you prosperity when you are established in him but not just being in the Church for long. He will also grant you favours wherever you go so that even when your requirements do not meet the standards, you will be given what you seek."

The Rev. Biney referred to a situation in the Bible where an anointed king, Jehoshaphat, feared being defeated by his enemies in a battle but was made victorious over them because of his establishment in God.

He drew his sermons from 2nd Chronicles 20:20, Isaiah 54:17, Hosea 2:23, and Acts 6:5.

In conclusion, he reminded them that no weapon formed against them will prosper as long as their life is established in God.