'Indian hemp is boosting economies of other countries, we can't lose out' — Gabby on ‘wee’ legalisation

Gabby Otchere-Darko, a member of Ghana's ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), is advocating for the legalisation of the Indian hemp popularly called 'wee' in Ghana.

According to Gabby, Indian hemp is in high demand for medicinal, cosmetic and industrial purposes.

He added in a tweet cited by Modernghana News on Saturday, July 23, that if Parliament approves Indian hemp legalisation, it could help boost the economy.

“Soon, Parliament permitting, a whole new economy will emerge in Ghana from Indian hemp which now has a HIGH demand for medicinal, cosmetic and industrial uses,” he said.

His remarks came after the Guyanese government recently dedicated a large tract of land for an Indian hemp plantation.

“Eg. Guyanese govt dedicating tens of thousands of hectares to the business. We can’t lose out!” he cited.

Several prominent citizens of the country have joined the call for the legaliSation of 'wee.'

Many believe government should look beyond the negative effects of smoking and consider the revenue it could generate for the country if legalised.