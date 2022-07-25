'You boycotted the ceremony but went there to perform this sinking ritual, God forgive them' — Koku Anyidoho blasts Prof. Mills’ family

The founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho has lambasted the family of late President Mills for performing a ritual on Prof. Mills’ bust.

The feud between Prof. Mills’ family and Koku Anyidoho started after the family accused the latter of tampering with the grave of the late President without their consent.

The family who described the action of Mr Koku Anyidoho as disrespectful and a cultural violation boycotted the late Prof. Mills’ 10th anniversary.

But Koku Anyidoho, in a tweet spotted by Modernghana News on Sunday, July 24 stated that the family, after boycotting the event, later went there to perform their traditional ritual, which he believes is a breach of the late President’s Christian belief.

“Sammy Atta-Mills talked about, rituals, so, they went to Asomdwee Park to perform rituals. President Atta-Mills was a Christian and did not believe in rituals. God forgive them,” he noted.

He alleged that the family only values rituals than keeping the good memories of their late brother.

“They have always wanted to perform rituals at Asomdwee Park. They have never honoured his memory. So, they boycotted the ceremony by the State, and went to perform this stinking, ritual,” he stated

Koku Anyidoho continues “Look at how they have desecrated the Bust of President Atta-Mills.”

Prof. John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills died on July 24, 2012.

To commemorate the occasion, the current President, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, and other state dignitaries, including former President John Mahama stormed his final resting place (Asomdwoe Park) to show respect.