GWCL announces amnesty for all defaulting customers

25.07.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has announced an amnesty for defaulting customers.

The Head of Communications of the water company, Stanley Martey made the announcement in a statement.

He said management will in the month of August 2022, grant the following amnesty to all defaulting customers.

1. Customers with two or more months of arrears will be amnestied to enable them to settle all outstanding bills before the end of August 2022, or risk having their names published in the National Dailies

2. All customers with issues with their bills should contact the nearest district office for rectification.

He urged citizens who have illegally connected water to their properties to report themselves to any regional or district offices of the GWCL, for their services to be regularized.

The water company cautioned customers to take advantage of this period to right the wrongs or ” face the rigors of the law.”

“All GWCL collection/pay points are opened during normal working hours, and customers can also pay their bills via mobile money channels with all the telecommunications networks.”

“The public can WhatsApp GWCL on these numbers; 0555123393, 0555155524, or call 0207385088. 0207385089, 0207385090. The toll-free line is 0800 40000 for Vodafone cell and land lines only and 0302218240 for all other networks. The cooperation of the public is greatly appreciated. Help GWCL to serve you better,” it added.

By Citi Newsroom