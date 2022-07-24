ModernGhana logo
As if a ministerial reshuffle can save the economy — Gabby jabs

Gabby Otchere Darko, a staunch member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has lambasted persons calling for a ministerial reshuffle to take out officials whose sectors are non-performing.

He claims that reshuffling of ministers is not a one-stop shop to solving the country's current economic problems.

The NPP stalwart stated in a tweet on Sunday, July 24, spotted by Modernghana News, that the reshuffle cannot bring down inflation, stop the Russia-Ukraine war, or make the depreciating Cedi bounce back stronger.

“It is as if a ministerial reshuffle would bring down inflation, stop the war in Ukraine, and make the cedi forever stronger than the dollar,” his tweet reads.

This comes after many Ghanaians, including well-known political and economic experts, urged the President to reshuffle his cabinet.

The calls are in response to recent economic hardships that have bedeviled Ghanaians and made life extremely difficult.

