Akufo-Addo remembers Mills, commissions refurbished Asomdwoe Park

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday commissioned the refurbished Asomdweo Park, the resting place of late President John Evans Atta Mills in Osu, Accra.

President Akufo-Addo also unveiled a bust of the late former President, who ruled Ghana from January 7, 2009 to July 24, 2014.

There was a memorial service at the park conducted by the Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo said the Asomdwoe Park which had been in state of disrepair for some time was renovated under his instruction following a request made by Mr Koku Anyidoho, a communications director of the late President for assistance to rehabilitate the place.

“I agreed, and, subsequently, I instructed the Coastal Development Authority to undertake a thorough rehabilitation of the Park, with the close co-operation of the Atta Mills Institute.”

The President said it was not right that the Park had been allowed to deteriorate considerably since the burial of Prof. Mills in 2012 and “I am happy that it was unde the Presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, allegedly his fiercest critic that Asomdwoe Park has been elevated to a status befitting the final resting place of a President of the Republic of Ghana.”

He indicated the rehabilitation of the Park was not for political gain and that he was not responsible for any divisions in the NDC as a result of the rehabilitation of the Park.

“Those alleged divisions are not my making, and do not, in any way, inure to my benefit,” he stated, adding that the accusations levelled against the Government about the supposed desecration of the tomb of the late President in the process of rehabilitating the park were malicious.

President Akufo-Addo expressed condolences to Ernestina Naadu Mills, former first lady, to the Mills family, the NDC and the nation on the loss, saying, “the man from Ekumfi Otuam will not be forgotten.”

Wreaths were laid in memory of the late President Mills. President Akufo-Addo laid one on behalf of the Government and people of Ghana.

The occasion was attended by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Service Chiefs, senior government officials, ministers of state, Members of Parliament, the diplomatic community, and traditional rulers among others.

GNA