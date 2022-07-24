Fanteakwa South partners ACA to hold town hall meeting to promote government policies

The Fanteakwa South District Assembly in the Eastern region has, in partnership with Advocates for Community Alternatives (ACA), a non-profit making organisation, organised a Town Hall Meeting at Osino, the district capital, as part of measures to keep residents abreast of government’s policies and programmes.

It was also to solicit feedback from the people in relation to the impact of various interventions by both the district assembly and the central government as well as engage the populace on the assembly’s medium term development plan for 2022 – 2025.

Addressing the town hall meeting, the Fanteakwa South DCE, Ernest Ofosu, said it was his vision to render selfless leadership that “empowers every person or group of persons to create local opportunity, growth and impact on every community for the development of the district.”

He used the occasion to update the citizenry about some completed and ongoing infrastructural projects, which are all geared toward the socio-economic advancement of the district.

Completed projects

The DCE mentioned some of the completed infrastructural projects, which are ready for commissioning such as a 2-storey District Assembly office block, a District Magistrate Court building and a four-bedroom bungalow for the presiding judge who will be posted to the court as well as a 4-unit semi-detached self-contain for staff of the Ghana Health Service, all located at Osino.

He added that the Assembly, through the Department of Feeder Roads, has completed the reshaping of some 20 kilometres of feeder roads across the district as well as completed work on the conversion of a classroom block into a CHPS Compound and nurses’ quarters at Bepoase.

According to him, a number of storm bridges have also been constructed in parts of the district to facilitate the transportation of goods and services and also boost socio-economic activities.

Up-coming projects

Mr. Ernest Ofosu also enumerated a number of projects which are to be awarded on contract in less than a month within the Fanteakwa South District.

They include the face-lifting of the Osino lorry park, the construction of a 3-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities each at Nsutam SDA JHS and Heman SDA JHS and the construction of mechanised boreholes at Juaso, Abompe and Bepoase.

The DCE also paid glowing tribute to Advocates for Community Alternatives (ACA) for their immeasurable support to the district assembly and for partnering some communities in the area, which have been adversely affected by mining activities, to undertake income-generating activities to enhance their living standards.

He pledged the support of the assembly towards the operations of ACA in making positive impacts on the lives of the people.

The DCE announced plans to convert some reclaimed mining lands into rubber plantations while interested youth who were once into illegal mining activities are to also be assisted to venture into poultry farming and other businesses.

Open forum

When the floor was opened for the people to put across their concerns where the residents called for more attention to the road networks in the area and the need to construct teachers’ quarters at Juaso as most teachers live in nearby towns, thereby affecting teaching and learning.

They further expressed worry about the current state of the borehole at Juaso as it gets extremely dirty whenever it rains and asked the assembly to do something about the situation.

The DCE, together with his Planning Officer, Mary Kanlisi; the District Engineer, Mr. Foster Adu and other officials took turns to respond to the concerns raised.