Miss Tourism 2022 contestant applaud foremothers of Africa

As part of the continental activities to commemorate the 2022 Africa’s Women’s Day, Miss Mavis Adams Lariba, 2022 Miss Tourism contestant has applauded the contribution of foremothers of Africa for the critical role in the emancipation struggles.

Miss Lariba noted that Africa’s Foremothers joined their male colleagues in the freedom fight through the political, social, economic, traditional, and religious fields sometimes without recognition, “our foremothers also fought gallantly for the liberation and development of Africa”.

The 2022 Miss Tourism Contestant Miss Lariba in interaction with the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema at the weekend also commended the African Union and the Pan-African Women’s Organisation (PAWO) for acknowledging the Foremothers of Africa.

The African Union and PAWO have rolled out a month-long 2022 Africa’s Women’s Day, activities, which would be climaxed on July 31st.

Miss Lariba explained that Africa’s Women’s Day must not also forget the roles of our foremothers in the hinterland played and continue to play for the development of the African Continent.

She called on African Governments to also celebrate foremothers in the tourism sector, stressing that “women hold the key to the development of the tourism sector and must therefore be given the needed support, which would generally attract tourists to a given destination”.

Miss Lariba also called on the public to vote for her through the short Code: *447*124#13 to enable her to continue to champion the tourism sector as its Ambassador.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Delphine Brew-Hammond, Director of the Miss Tourism Ghana organization has described “the pageant as an opportunity for young women to know more about their culture and heritage.”

She said Miss Tourism Ghana 2022 was launched to continue the tradition of promoting the rich cultural heritage and tourist destinations across the country.

“Miss Tourism Ghana is one of the most influential beauty pageants in Ghana, solely dedicated to projecting the tourism sector. Over the years it created the avenue for selling destination Ghana locally and internationally,” she said.

This year’s pageant will take place on September 2 at the National Theatre in Accra.

The 2022 Africa’s Women’s Day celebration is on the theme; “Towards the African Women’s Decade: Realizing Women’s Human Capital through accelerated social and economic development, addressing the scourge of violence, food insecurity, and good nutrition on the African continent”.

The activities include validation and launch of the Programme of Work of the African Union Gender Champion, Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Launch of the Roadmap of the Second African Women’s Decade on Financial and Economic Inclusion for African Women and its flagship programme; the Women and Youth Financial and Economic Inclusion (WYFEI-2030) initiative that is led by the Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Dr. Monique Nsanzabagwana.

Others were the launch of the End of Term Review Report of the 1st African Women’s Decade (AWD) on Grassroots Approach to Gender Equality, and Women’s Empowerment on July 7th, 2022.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of PAWO which is Africa’s first collective women’s organization, which has contributed to the struggle for the continent’s liberation from colonialism, the elimination of apartheid, and the eradication of gender inequalities, discrimination, and injustices against women.

PAWO, a Specialised Agency of the African Union, has played an important

role in mobilizing African women on the continent and the Diaspora to rally around collective struggles for a free and prosperous Africa.

Source: CDA Consult