Boards of Governors urged to make impact in their assigned duties

Board of Governors in the various educational institutions have been urged to make positive impact in their jurisdiction to complement government's effort of creating a conducive environment for effective teaching and learning.

The Gomoa Central District Chief Executive, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo who made the call assured that Government would continue to ensure quality education by providing the needed infrastructure and logistics in every educational institution.

The DCE said this at the inauguration of the Board of Governors of the Ogyedom Senior High Technical School located at Gomoa Afransi in the Central Region last Thursday.

He disclosed that the Gomoa Central District Assembly in collaboration with the Member of Parliament, Hon. Naana Eyiah would do everything within their power to ensure the success of the school.

Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo therefore called for all hands on deck to enable the school produce quality human resources needed for national development.

"Let me use the opportunity to caution Board Members against any antagonistic act against the school administration, but rather assist to sustain the credibility of the school.

"Let all be part of the history we are making today and cherish it that for the first time, Ogyedom Senior High Technical School has gotten a governing body to support its growth and development.

"I congratulate members of the Board for qualifying for this enviable positions. I know you will bring your experience to bear in the school.

"Free SHS has come to stay and we all ought to commit ourselves towards its sustainability and the policy governing it. In spite of the global economic crisis, let us rally behind the government in our small way to ensure economic growth and development of the country thereby reducing poverty-related hardships," he stated.

The Central Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Mrs. Martha Owusu Agyeman tasked the Board of Governors to play their roles in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their positions and work effectively with the school authorities to instill moral discipline.

"As a Regional Director of Education, am to ensure establishment of a Board of Governors for educational institutions in the region. Am therefore excited to see the inauguration of this Board to facilitate smooth running of Ogyedom Senior High Technical School being a public institution.

"Under section 37 of the Pre-tertiary Education Act 1049, 2020, public higher institutions shall be controlled by Board of Governors. It is therefore expected that there shall be Board of Governors for every educational institution.

"Board of Governors represent community participation in the day-to-day running of the school by contributing their quota towards an effective management system.

"The activities of the school cannot be done without the interest of the community. There should be foster relationship between the school and the community. This is where the relevance of the Board is needed.

"Members forming the Board of Governors were carefully chosen on merit. We have a representative of the Director General of the Ghana Education Service, the Regional Director of Education, the District Director of Education, the Headmistress of the school.

"The rest are, two people representing traditional and historical interest, a representative of the Parent's Association, two representative of the Old Students Association, representatives from Teaching and Non Teaching staff, two representative of the District Assembly and the Secretary to the Board.

"They represent the interest of the various groups in the community and I believe that they will assist school authorities to discharge their duty but not to lord over the administration, especially the headmistress," he stated.

Mrs. Martha Owusu Agyeman urged the Board to ensure sanity in the school.

The Headmistress of the Ogyedom Senior High Technical School, Dr. Gladys Abena Amuaful later in an interview with Newsmen said the school was established in 2009 by the Chief of Gomoa Afransi, Ogyedom Obranu Kwesi Atta VI to offer pre-tertiary education to BECE graduates in Gomoa Afransi and its surrounding communities and even beyond.

"Since the adoption of the school into public education system in 2019, we have performed creditable with better results on yearly basis. The current population of Ogyedom Senior High Technical School stands at 238, we are hopeful it will increase steadily.

"Our major problem is dormitory facilitated, since it is a Day school, most parents found it extremely hard to pay for accommodation for their wards because of the Free SHS policy. It is our prayer that Government through its infrastructure development would come to our aid to enable us accommodate more students," Dr. Gladys Amuaful noted.