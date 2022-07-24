We're partnering Afenyo-Markin to solve challenges of Winneba Trauma and Specialised Hospital - MCE

Front view of the Winneba Trauma and Specialised Hospital

Massive commitment has been shown by the Municipal Chief Executive of Effutu, Alhaji Zubairu Kassim and the Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin in tackling the challenges of the Winneba Trauma and Specialised Hospital.

At the 10th Anniversary celebration of the facility last Friday, the MCE indicated his preparedness in working in hand with the lawmaker to ensure some major challenges facing the hospital are dealt with in order to provide quality healthcare to the people.

Hon. Alhaji Zubairu Kassim re-echoed the need to provide quality and accessible health care to the people and was quick to add that the Assembly in collaboration with the MP have always supported the facility and will not relent on its oars in ensuring it achieve it main goal.

The MP and Deputy Majority Leader Afenyo-Markin has been named as one of the persons who fought for completion of the project when he was the Presiding Member in 2006.

The hospital is also located on the Accra-Winneba highway and currently remain first point of call in many accident cases that do occur on that stretch.