C/R: Comprehensive documentary by Afenyo-Markin led to the success story of Winneba Trauma and Specialised Hospital - Effutu MCE

But for the timely intervention of the Member of Parliament for Effutu, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Winneba Trauma and Specialised Hospital would have remained a habitat for snakes and open defecation.

This was a revelation by the Municipal Chief Executive of Effutu, Hon. Zubairu Kassim at the 10th Anniversary celebration of the facility last weekend.

According to the MCE, the MP and Deputy Majority Leader then a Presiding Member of the Assembly spearheaded the construction by conducting a comprehensive documentary on Accra-based TV3 and Metro TV at the time the project was stalled.

"In fact, Hon. Afenyo-Markin did a documentary and TV3 and Metro TV in 2006 when the project was stalled and in 2007-2008 we got funding from the Netherlands government before the NPP left power for the NDC to put it up like this," the MCE revealed.

Hon. Kassim narrated how he and other colleagues came to the area to hunt for bush meat when the project was stalled and also recounted how people in the area defecate openly at the site.

He, therefore, emphasised the facility since its construction has contributed immensely to the provision of quality health care to the people in the area, especially accident victims who ply the Accra-Winneba highway.