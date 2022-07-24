CHASS suspends NSMQ, all co-curricular activities

24.07.2022 LISTEN

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) has directed that all co-curricular activities embarked upon by senior high schools (SHSs) outside campuses should be temporarily suspended.

The decision, taken at the 3rd quarter National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Thursday, July 21, is as a result of inadequate funds.

“Most of the monies sent to the schools these days are for perishables and apart from the fact that it is inadequate for even the feeding of the students, it is equally misappropriation of funds if we should continuously use such monies for things they are not intended for,” CHASS said in its resolution released after the meeting at New Juaben SHS in Koforidua.

“We shall do the needful when monies for the specific programs are lodged into our accounts,” it assured.

The activities include sports, culture, National Science and Math Quiz, Sharks Quiz, among others.

Regional chairs of the Conference have been directed to liaise with their regional directors and alumni to explain matters in order “to forestall any misunderstanding in the stance taken by CHASS”.

Source: 3news.com|Ghana