Let Martin Kpebu be, you also called Mahama “Papano” in Parliament without facts and basis — Sam George blasts Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kwadwo Oppong Nkrumah has descended on Martin Kpebu, a legal practitioner for accusing President Akufo-Addo of being part of a "criminal syndicate" at the Jubilee House.

Mr Kpebu said on Accra-based JoyNews' News File program on Saturday, July 23 that some alleged signature forgery in a ¢10 million case at the Northern Development Authority (NDA) has not been investigated.

Speaking on the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime's recent survey on corruption, he indicated that the posture of the President in fighting corruption shows he condones corruption.

He added that President Akufo-Addo's performance has been abysmal.

“I think so far the President, probably, hasn’t heard; maybe, we need to repeat it more forcefully for him to hear that he is part of the criminal syndicates at the Jubilee House – the President is certainly part. All these corruptions cannot happen without the President’s involvement,” he stated.

Reacting to this, the Information Minister, Kwadwo Oppong Nkrumah, in a tweet spotted by Modernghana News said the lawyer Martin Kpebu acted unprofessional.

He intimated that Mr. Kpebu’s assertions were without facts and basis and also shameful to his profession.

“It is shameful and totally unprofessional to hear lawyer Kpebu without any factual basis, accuse the President of the Republic of being a member of a criminal syndicate,” the Minister replied.

But the Hon. Sam Nartey George, the Member is Parliament for the Ningo Prampram constituency jumped to the defence of lawyer Martin Kpebu in a tweet spotted by this portal.

He wrote “Dear Kwadwo Oppong Nkrumah, when you used Papano in your debate in Parliament, was that factual and fair? Was there an iota of truth in it? Let's denounce vile politics by all means but that should not stop us from speaking the truth to those in power. Sure you agree my Brother. Cheers.”