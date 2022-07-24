Be ready, believe in yourself and grab the opportunity — Prof. Attulik

The President of the Institute of Charted Accountants Ghana who doubles as the Provost and Vice President of Heritage Christian College, HCC, Prof. William Attulik has charged the youth to prepare themselves properly which will propel them to fit well in the job market.

He was of the view that lack of proper preparation and readiness on the part of the youth is one of the major factors of unemployment in the country.

Prof Attulik who was speaking on the topic: “After school what next, the dilemma of an unemployment graduate” reiterated that there is the need to learn and study both theory and practicals to help fit into society.

The Vice President of HCC urged potential job seekers to take bold steps, which are legitimate to secure jobs whilst being confident, courageous and smart.

Prof Attulik acknowledged that, although securing job in recent times has been cumbersome, being persistent in search of jobs will yield positive results.

“Do not sit down, after going through prayers and fasting; take steps! when the situation gets tough, when you are confused or struggling in life take bold steps as the four lepers did in 2Kings 7:3 – 8'', Prof Attulik advises.

He mentioned that taking up challenges and starting one's own small business with hard work and dedication, will cushion one to excel adding that,

when the divine favour falls upon a faithful job seeker, the grace speaks and protocols are broken giving way to numerous opportunities.

He urged potential job seekers to rather look into society, identify problems and find lasting solutions to them through their own initiatives.

He demystified the popular myth that one needs much capital to start a business arguing that, it is rather starting small and doing it well that matters.

Prof Attulik appealed to the youth to adopt special strategies that will set them apart from all others.

Concluding his presentation at the 2022 Youth Month Celebration at Church of Christ, Dzorwulu, he urged all and sundry to try and undertake initiatives, deliver and perform well to the best of their ability and this will attract many as time goes on.

The event was under the theme: "Cultivating an unshakable character as an Ambassador for Christ".