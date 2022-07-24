E/R: Hypertension and waist pains top in Charles Wesley Academy health screening exercise

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibilities, Charles Wiseley Academy at Oyoko in addition to introducing Zoomkids to inculcate good sanitation practices, has again organised free health screening for the residents in the New Juaben North municipality.

In an interview granted with the media, the head of the medical team Dr. Fremponmaa Tenghabo, Medical Director Erama Medical Center (Sakomono Accra) advised Ghanaians living in small communities to adhere to regular medical checkups to get early cure and avoid diseases which may become chronic.

She said many times those living in local communities keep their illness to themselves till dying moment before they are rushed to the hospital, a situation that has killed many people.

The medical expert however urged Ghanaians to seek early medical attention in order to save their own lives.

At the end of the health screening, Dr Frempomaa revealed that hypertension and waist pains were the most common illness identified by the medical team.

Management of the school indicated their continuous commitment to quality health care and good personal hygiene to create a sound mind for academic work.