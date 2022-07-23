Gov’t largely responsible for current economic challenges – Franklin Cudjoe

President of Imani Africa, Franklin Cudjoe is not the least surprised at the outcome of Afrobarometer's latest survey on the economy, public services, and taxation.

The survey, among other things, revealed that the majority of Ghanaians believe the country is heading in the wrong direction.

According to the report, respondents also provided negative assessments of the country's economic condition and their personal living conditions.

Citizens' ratings of the government's performance on key economic issues were overwhelmingly negative.

Commenting on the report on The Big Issue, Mr. Franklin Cudjoe said the report is nothing but a reflection of reality.

“The afrobarometer is legendary when it comes to citizens' perception about governance and is pretty much respected. Besides, truthfully, when you take cursory listening at most of the discussions people have, you know their perceptions. The report is an attestation to what is widely known.”

“During our survey on the E-Levy a few months ago, we chipped in a similar question. And indeed we got 89% saying the country was heading in the wrong direction. We are seeing data talk with actual perceptions. And we cannot quarrel with data at all.”

The Imani Africa Executive Director also said citizens have high expectations of governments, especially because of the promises made during election period.

He said the attack on Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is a wake-up call for a review of some “overwhelming developmental promises made by politicians.”

“We need to start going to the drawing table. This incidence will significantly contribute to the end of sloganarian politics without actual impact on people's livelihoods.”

He concurred that the economy has been badly hit by global phenomenon, as is the case in other countries, but said the country's economic woes are “mostly self-induced and largely driven by government.”

According to him, the Akufo-Addo administration started off with goodwill but got too comfortable.

“Why will they go ahead to create wasteful offices like the Ministry of Special Development among others? Why are we experiencing these challenges because we could not make significant investments.”

Mr. Franklin Cudjoe said he does not foresee any of the policies of the government turning things around.

“What exactly is going to be the campaign in the next election?” he quizzed.

He hopes that politicians will in the next election season make realistic promises and “tell Ghanaians the truth.”

