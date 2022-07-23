Our distant cousins in Ekumfi Otuam claiming ownership of late Prof. Mills' remains should stop that comedy – Dr. Cadman Mills

The Cape Coast Twidan family of Late President John Evans Mills says their distant cousins in Ekumfi Otuam should stop claiming ownership of the late President's remains.

Dr. Cadman Mills, brother of the late President also condemned the family in Ekumfi Otuam for demanding the mortal remains of the former president, describing their request as comic.

“I must be honest, I am alarmed because too many people are claiming ownership of the mortal remains of our late brother, especially our distant cousins in Ekumfi Otuam. But I must say that that will not happen, and it’s better they stop that comedy because that will not happen. The late President is my brother and as Ebusuapanyin, nobody dares do anything without our concern. It is unfortunate,” Dr. Cadman Mills said.

“I only got to know that the tomb of our late brother was being renovated on social media and this is not the best because If something like that is happening, the family should be informed immediately so if they have some suggestions for the renovation they can make, but that was not followed, and it goes against tradition,” he added.

Dr. Cadman Mills made this statement during his installation as the new Family Head (Ebusuapanyin) of the Nkuma Kyereba Twidan family, the maternal family of the late President Mills.

He added that they will not attend the 10th-anniversary celebration of the late president.

Members of the family say they have not been officially invited to the event scheduled to take place at the Asomdwee park on Sunday, July 24, 2022, and as such, they will not attend the event.

He indicated that although no one can prevent them from attending the anniversary celebration, they will not attend an uninvited event.

“We are not asking to be given a veto power, but we are asking that the family should be in the know of everything,” Dr. Cadman Mills insisted.

“Our biggest outrage as a family is for us to find out that there was going to be a 10-year anniversary celebration at the Asomdwee Park which is strictly by invitation and I have asked my family if any of them have been invited and of course, if we have been invited collectively, but I am shocked that the answer I got is emphatic no. Obviously, I am not the one who issues invitations and I will not allow any member of my family to go to a function to which we have not been invited but of course, no one can stop us from attending the function. We wouldn’t want to be embarrassed. Even if we go there we don’t want to be part of the event, but we will do what we have to do there because I think it’s an insult to the family and unacceptable but as far as Atta Mills proper family is concerned, nobody has been invited,” Dr. Cadman Mills added.

Dr. Cadman Mills also wants President Akufo-Addo to do the family the honours by not attending the function since the family has not been shown the needed respect.

“I don’t know if President Akufo-Addo is aware of this incident, but I am asking him to do the family some honours and show solidarity by refusing to attend the event as well as Ghanaian,” Dr. Cadman Mills added.