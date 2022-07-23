ModernGhana logo
Education Ministry says inflation is responsible for food shortage in SHSs

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ministry of Education has blamed the food shortages in various Senior High Schools on increasing inflation.

The ministry says food suppliers have refused to make provision of food to schools due to fear of the devaluation of the cedi by the time government pays them.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the ministry, Kwasi Kwarteng, inflation has worsened the situation.

“We find a lot of suppliers not willing to supply. The suppliers’ reason that it won’t be profitable to supply and get their monies in months’ time because the cedi keeps devaluing.”

“This has been a major challenge that we are facing. It has nothing to do with the government being unwilling to release funds to the schools.”

Ghana's inflation has gone up again, rising to 29.8 percent in June 2022.

This is up from 27.6 percent recorded in May 2022, according to the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

The consumer price index for June was 167.7 relative to 129.2 in June 2021.

The month-on-month inflation between May 2022 and June 2022 was 3 percent.

By Citi Newsroom

