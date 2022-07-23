If gov’t is bold to jail corrupt officials it will help deal with the canker - Vitus Azeem

Vitus Azeem

Former Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Vitus Azeem has charged Akufo-Addo government to walk the talk and prosecute corrupt officials if indeed it wants to fight corruption.

According to various Auditor-General, Ghana loses billions of cedis to corruption every year.

In the midst of current economic hardships in the country where the country is struggling to find the financial power to address the many challenges, there have been calls for the government to focus on retrieving monies lost to corruption.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview on Saturday, July 23, Vitus Azeem urged the government to take a bold decision to have officials found culpable of corruption jailed.

According to the former GII Executive Director, the properties of such officials must also be confiscated to help serve as a deterrent to other officials.

“We have failed to investigate credible corruption allegations. Who wants to be jailed for corruption? Nobody. So if we are bold enough to jail people, nobody will do that,” Vitus Azeem shared.

From the 2021 report by the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ, Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, corruption in the country is getting worst by the day.

The report ranked the Ghana Police Service as the most corrupt public institution in the country.