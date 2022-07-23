WN/R: Suspects arrested for beheading lady at Sefwi Bekwai remanded for two weeks

23.07.2022 LISTEN

The three suspects arrested in connection with the murder and beheading of a lady at Sefwi Bekwai Atwumah in the Western North Region have been remanded into Police custody by a court for two months.

The deceased identified as Martha Tetteh, a resident of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region according to a Police statement travelled to Sefwi Bekwai on June 27, 2022, allegedly to consult a spiritualist.

In a sad turn of events, the 27-year-old lady’s body was later found dumped in an uncompleted building at Sefwi Bekwai with her head cut off.

Following Police investigations into the murder, there suspects; Solomon Sam, alias Paa Solo, John Nana Addai, alias Akwasi Kokoreh and Osofo Attah alias Prince Attah, were apprehended.

“Suspect Solomon Sam, alias Paa Solo, who allegedly introduced the deceased to the self-styled spiritualist, was arrested on July 12, 2022, at his hideout at Bibiani. Further investigation led to the arrest of suspect Osofo Attah, the spiritualist.

“During the interrogation process, suspect Osofo Attah admitted to being involved in the crime and mentioned suspect John Nana Addai, alias Akwasi Kokoreh as the one who contracted suspect Solomon Sam to lure the victim to Sefwi Bekwai to consult the spiritualist. The suspect, John Nana Addai was also arrested on July 20, 2022, at Sefwi Atronsu,” a Police statement on Friday evening revealed.

It further disclosed that all three suspects were put before court on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

At the end of the first hearing of the case, the suspects were remanded into Police custody for two weeks to reappear on August 4, 2022.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Bibiani Government Hospital for preservation and autopsy.