WN/R: Three suspects arrested in connection with gruesome murder of 27yr old lady

Three persons have been arrested for their suspected involvement in the murder of a 27-Year-Old Lady at Sefwi Bekwai Atwumah in the Western North Region.

According to a Police report, the deceased, known as Martha Tetteh is a resident of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

She had travelled to Sefwi Bekwai on June 27, 2022, to allegedly consult a spiritualist.

Sadly, her headless body was later found dumped in an uncompleted building at Sefwi Bekwai.

“The Police have arrested three (3) persons in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old lady at Sefwi Bekwai Atwumah in the Western North Region,” part of a Police statement said on Friday night.

The suspects, Solomon Sam, alias Paa Solo, John Nana Addai, alias Akwasi Kokoreh and Osofo Attah alias Prince Attah, who is alleged to be a spiritualist, were arrested following Police investigations into her murder.

Suspect Solomon Sam, alias Paa Solo, who allegedly introduced the deceased to the self-styled spiritualist, was arrested on July 12, 2022, at his hideout at Bibiani. Further investigation led to the arrest of suspect Osofo Attah, the spiritualist.

During the interrogation process, suspect Osofo Attah admitted to being involved in the crime and mentioned suspect John Nana Addai, alias Akwasi Kokoreh as the one who contracted suspect Solomon Sam to lure the victim to Sefwi Bekwai to consult the spiritualist.

The suspect, John Nana Addai was also arrested on July 20, 2022, at Sefwi Atronsu.

Having been put before court on Thursday, July 21, the suspects were remanded to reappear on August 4, 2022.