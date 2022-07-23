Youth in Afforestation threaten nationwide demo over 5months unpaid allowance

Over 200 youth in afforestation under the Forestry Commission are warming up to stage a nationwide demonstration against government over their five months' unpaid allowance.

As part of their long-conceived protest, they have settled on storming the forecourt of the Ministry of Finance in their numbers to press home their demand for the immediate release of their monies.

The foregoing was announced by National President Clement Asare on Friday 22nd July 2022 at a press briefing held in Kumasi.

Detailing ModernGhana News on the sidelines, Clement Asare said from February 2022 till date, they have not received a dime from authorities, hinting that even government owes some of the members 14 months and over.

He noted that a Supervisor takes home a monthly allowance of GHS800, an Assistant Supervisor GHS600 and a field officer GHS400.

According to him, previously, a Supervisor earned GHS1,200 as monthly allowance, Assistant Supervisor GHS800 whereas a field officer received GHS400.

The President further disclosed that, in an earlier engagement with officials of the Ministry of Finance, "they promised to pay us outstanding allowance covering three months but they never honoured the promise till date".