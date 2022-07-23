Disregard any fake Facebook account promising protocol facilitation for jobs — Addai Nimo

The office of the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Mampong constituency, Francis Addai Nimo has cautioned the general public against persons pretending to be him on Facebook.

The caution has been necessitated by a series of complaints the office has received about the nefarious activities of the impersonators hiding behind fake accounts in his name.

A disclaimer issued by the Special Aide, Sulemana Issifu and copied to Modernghana News on Friday, July 22, indicated that the impersonators were hiding behind his identity and Facebook name to defraud unsuspecting members of the public who fell for their gimmicks and pretense of helping them get employed in government institutions.

"The Office of Hon Francis Addai-Nimoh has become aware of a fake Facebook account bearing the name of Hon Francis Addai-Nimoh which has been trying to dupe the unsuspecting public," the statement noted.

It added, "The criminal behind the account operates by promising unsuspecting individuals protocol facilitation into various government institutions like the police, military, GES, etc. for a fee. He/she also promises loans, amongst other juicy but fraudulent offers.”

The release further clarified, "It is to be noted, and for the avoidance of doubt, that Hon. Francis Addai-Nimoh doesn't engage in any of the above-mentioned deals, nor does he believe in cutting corners." His official Facebook page doesn't engage in private conversations with individuals, and that the page is purely for informational and educational purposes.”

The office is therefore urging "Everyone is thus advised to be cautious in dealing with-and to totally ignore-any person/s purporting to offer shortcuts, protocols, loans, etc in the name of Hon. Francis Addai-Nimoh, as anyone doing this would be doing so at their own risk."

Sulemana Issifu

Special Aide

22nd July 2022

Office of Hon Francis Addai-Nimoh

