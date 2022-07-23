Suame Magazine artisans apologise for pelting Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu with sachet water

Leaders of Suame Magazine have apologised for the attack on the Suame Member of Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, during a protest over the uncompleted Suame-Maakro road on Monday.

The leaders at the auto parts enclave have also distanced themselves from the incident, in which the MP was jeered at and pelted with some items.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Anthony Oppong, the Ashanti Regional President of the Ghana Union of Traders said: “There is an allegation going around in town that we the leaders of Suame Magazine were behind the attack on the honourable MP, and what we are saying is that we are not behind the attack and there was no meeting or no planned thing to do something of that sort.”

Following the apology, Mr. Oppong said his cohorts plan to apologise to the MP in person.

“We've communicated to the MCE of Suame to arrange a meeting where we will have the opportunity to personally apologise to him.”

Mr. Oppong maintains that the confusion on the day was a “matter of communication” on the state of the uncompleted road that sparked the protest.

He had already met the regional highway director and was aware of the resource constraints that had delayed the project .

“He gave me a full assurance that on Monday, the day that the incident happened, they were coming back to the road because it was a lack of bitumen that was delaying the job.”

---citinewsroom