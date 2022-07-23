Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States Alima Mahama visits Worcester

Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Alima Mahama paid a working visit to Worcester, Massachusetts from Thursday, July 14 to Saturday, July 16.

During the visit, she met Mr. Barry M. Maloney, President of Worcester State University. They both discussed a possible collaboration between the University and universities in Ghana by way of student exchanges and early college courses for Ghanaian students as well as in research in the areas of information, biotechnology, public health, etc.

She also met with the Lieutenant Governor of Massachusetts, Ms. Karyn Polito, who praised Ghanaians in Worcester for being intelligent, smart, hardworking, and respectful citizens of the community. In this meeting also the two discussed collaboration between Ghana and Worcester in healthcare, education, trade, and investment. A similar meeting was held with Congressman James McGovern, representing Massachusetts's 2nd congressional district.

The mayor of Worcester welcomed the Ambassador and presented the Key to the City of Worcester with a citation to her during the visit.

She also visited some Ghanaian-owned businesses in Worcester, Massachusetts where Ghanaians make up the highest percentage of foreign-born residents. It is estimated that there are around 50,000 Ghanaians in central Massachusetts.

On Saturday, July 16, Her Excellency Hajia Alima Mahama attended a town hall meeting organized by the Ghanaian Association of New England and had the opportunity to interact with the community and also to address various concerns raised by them. The Ghanaian community in New England presented a plaque expressing their appreciation to the Ambassador for her ongoing commitment and dedicated service to the people of Ghana and humanity.

Since assuming office a year ago, Her Excellency Alima Mahama has traveled to various states in the United States to hold town hall meetings and met with Governors of these States to discuss areas of mutual interest to Ghana and the United States. Among the States visited include Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio, Arkansas and Massachusetts.

She was accompanied by some staff of the Embassy including Mr. Amidu Mohammed Karande, Minister-Counselor and Head of the Consular Section, Mrs. Laila Heward-Mills, Minister-Counselor for Political Affairs, and Mrs. Cynthia Djokoto, Minister-Counselor in charge of Trade and Investment.