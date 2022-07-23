Ba da Labari: COA and partners to tell Child Online Protection stories ‘By the Fireside’

23.07.2022 LISTEN

Child Online Africa (COA) and its partners have developed a concept to tell Child Online Protection (COP) stories in a soothing, friendly and pleasant manner to capture and sustain the interest of children, and further imbibe in them morals that would keep them safe on the internet.

The NGO has launched a COP campaign dubbed ‘Ba da Labari’ which means storytelling in the Hausa language. The ‘by the fireside’ concept would be strongly adopted to allow stakeholders and participants to have a more enjoyable event whilst streaming the content to live audiences via social media depending on privacy factors.

The fireside chat will be used to address critical COP issues at the community level as the event will create an informal interaction and excitement around the much important subject of online safety, ensuring that children have a friendlier environment to communicate their concerns, share experiences and learn from a trusted source.

There will also be questions and answers during the event, through which the guest will impart useful information to the audience by answering these questions during the conversation.

“Since these chats are conversations, invited speakers will be at ease. Many people are uncomfortable being the center of attention, making this storytelling format excellent because the focus is on more than one person,” the Executive Director of COA, Awo Aidam Amenyah said in an interview.

She added that, “The informal setting establishes an affinity between the speaker and the audience. And with the speaker feeling more comfortable, they would be more inclined to delve into topics and share their knowledge with the audience.”

The event will see a countryside ambience in the face-to-face versions with an informal set-up using the African storyteller style of communication to engage the selected audience with relevant conversations motivated by real-life experiences and industry knowledge to bring the issues to a more relatable point of interaction.

Also, the Hashtag #BDL will form the basis of the online community's unique conversations identity making the storytelling an ongoing activity online even after an event until the next. It will have a country name to identify where the story is coming from. Eg: #BDLGhana.